Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $520.72.

NYSE:PANW opened at $525.14 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.60 and a fifty-two week high of $527.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of -101.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

