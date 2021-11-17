Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.67 and a beta of 6.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $251,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $571,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,551,041 shares of company stock worth $166,188,089. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,315,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 41.7% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 271.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,136,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 830,543 shares during the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

