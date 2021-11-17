PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PainReform stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,575. PainReform has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PainReform by 22.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PainReform in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PainReform in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

