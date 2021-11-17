PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,004 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 31.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 22.5% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

NYSE:PAGS opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.