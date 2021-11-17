Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE) Stock Holdings Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE) by 23.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA SZNE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72. Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.96 and a 12-month high of $40.25.

