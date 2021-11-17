PAC Global (PAC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $359,131.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 17th. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005507 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.93 or 0.00316869 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007638 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.00676185 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

