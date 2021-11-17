Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Ozon has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ozon will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ozon by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,140,000 after buying an additional 1,041,541 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ozon by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,072,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,095,000 after buying an additional 443,574 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Ozon by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,948,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,742,000 after buying an additional 1,104,962 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Ozon by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,061,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,010,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ozon by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,047,000 after purchasing an additional 584,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

