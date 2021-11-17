Outokumpu Oyj’s (OUTFF) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OUTFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OUTFF remained flat at $$6.39 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

