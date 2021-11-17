Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OUTKY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outokumpu Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.63.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outokumpu Oyj (OUTKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.