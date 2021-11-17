Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OUTFF stock remained flat at $$6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

