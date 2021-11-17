Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Otonomy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Otonomy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 9.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $6.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Otonomy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

