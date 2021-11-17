Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Short Interest Up 343.4% in October

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 274,900 shares, a growth of 343.4% from the October 14th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 666,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ OSMT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 36,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,877. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.35.
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSMT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,930,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 691,486 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 35,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.
