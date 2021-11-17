Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Short Interest Up 343.4% in October

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 274,900 shares, a growth of 343.4% from the October 14th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 666,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ OSMT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 36,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,877. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.35.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on OSMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSMT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,930,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 691,486 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 35,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

