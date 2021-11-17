ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives $29.40 Average PT from Brokerages

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

ORIC traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,307. The company has a market cap of $670.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $70,081.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,827.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after buying an additional 198,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after buying an additional 359,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $31,498,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

