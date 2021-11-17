O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 2.2% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 263.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5,664.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $652.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $623.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $669.09. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,058 shares of company stock worth $21,653,288. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.