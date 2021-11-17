Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 73.34% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of OEG stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. 165,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,994,142. Orbital Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $175.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orbital Energy Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) by 134.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,851 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Orbital Energy Group worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

OEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

