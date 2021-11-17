Opus Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, Opus has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a total market cap of $167,953.36 and approximately $14.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00048565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.25 or 0.00223622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

About Opus

Opus is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

