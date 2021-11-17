Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDNA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDNA opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $128.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.91. Medicenna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDNA. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 635.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 179.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

