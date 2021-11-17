Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report issued on Sunday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IOVA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.71. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 896.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 82,441 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3,034.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 69,098 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 12,326 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $6,385,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 213.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 133,742 shares during the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

