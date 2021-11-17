Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.420-$2.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $616 million-$618 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.92 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.660-$0.730 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPRT. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.60.

OPRT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,074. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $718.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $49,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,661.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $286,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,605 shares of company stock valued at $745,185. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the second quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 348.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 43,289 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

