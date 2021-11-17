Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT Raised to C$121.00 at Scotiabank

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ONEXF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Onex from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC lowered Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of ONEXF stock opened at $74.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.55. Onex has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

