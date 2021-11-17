OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

OSW opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.48. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

