Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Stake Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics were worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $67,000. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.68. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.85% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.