Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ONCT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 24.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 78,174 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 26.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $182.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.85% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.