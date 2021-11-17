ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Up 5.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $18.01 and last traded at $17.72. 4,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 571,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Specifically, insider Sharat Sharan purchased 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $199,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 63,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,529 and sold 764,562 shares valued at $16,699,169.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

The company has a market cap of $826.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.42.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. Analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $4,827,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

