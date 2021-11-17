ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.46 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.020 EPS.

ONTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.71.

Shares of ONTF traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.36. 36,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,978. ON24 has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $809.86 million and a P/E ratio of -98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, Director Barry Zwarenstein purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $511,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $869,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $199,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 63,200 shares of company stock worth $1,280,529 and sold 764,562 shares worth $16,699,169.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ON24 by 237.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the second quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

