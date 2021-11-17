Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Plans $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of OLY stock opened at C$49.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.57. The stock has a market cap of C$118.86 million and a PE ratio of 16.81. Olympia Financial Group has a 1 year low of C$37.55 and a 1 year high of C$54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.83.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Currency and Global Payments, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

