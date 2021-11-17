Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Marty D. Hahnfeld Sells 208,928 Shares

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 208,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $6,171,733.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE OLO opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.35. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Raine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth $903,077,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth $41,686,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 853.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,700,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,076,000 after buying an additional 1,522,397 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth $34,307,000. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

