Olin (NYSE:OLN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.76

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.76 and last traded at $63.73, with a volume of 1788742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.42.

OLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Get Olin alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

In related news, Director W Anthony Will bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,191,167 shares of company stock worth $159,676,391. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,123,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,694,000 after acquiring an additional 338,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after acquiring an additional 761,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,722,000 after acquiring an additional 36,399 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,499,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,079,000 after acquiring an additional 297,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Olin by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,198,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,326,000 after purchasing an additional 284,794 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.