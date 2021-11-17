OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 1.6% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $76,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

CP traded down $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,941. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.19 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average is $74.28.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1536 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on CP shares. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

