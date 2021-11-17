OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Acquires 83 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $300.84. 13,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,986. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.05. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

