OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,505 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonos during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Sonos by 73.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Sonos during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 52.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SONO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

SONO stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 95,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

