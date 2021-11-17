OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Acquires 168 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,016 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.40. 126,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,060,582. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

