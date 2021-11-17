Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $15,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 48.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $3,547,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,337. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Truist raised their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Okta to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.96.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $267.95 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.08 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.55 and a 200-day moving average of $244.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

