Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.70. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 35,535 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 108,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 114.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 57,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the second quarter valued at $1,709,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the third quarter valued at $1,372,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.