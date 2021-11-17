ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 844,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,940 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ObsEva were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. ObsEva SA has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.64.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. On average, equities analysts forecast that ObsEva SA will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OBSV. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

