Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America downgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oatly Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 22.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 10.18 on Tuesday. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 9.05 and a 52-week high of 29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 14.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

