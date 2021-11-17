Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Announces Earnings Results

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 47,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,800. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $7.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,362,541 shares of company stock worth $31,034,310 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 132.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 67,813 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 161.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 68,031 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

