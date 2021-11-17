Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Down 52.1% in October

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the October 14th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 16.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 18.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 17,244 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 66.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 36,352 shares during the period.

NYSE:JRI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.53. 10,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.80. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

