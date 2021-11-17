Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 5,480 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Kadant worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kadant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in Kadant by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Kadant by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,728 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,046,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $159,751.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock worth $5,459,585 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAI opened at $227.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.29 and a twelve month high of $238.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.29%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

