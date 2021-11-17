Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 247,134 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 29.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 601,419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 247,134 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 118,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,033 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.80. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $27,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

