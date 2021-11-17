Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 491,206 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 106.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 951,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 491,206 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 248.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 408,440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,330,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 85,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $830.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.18.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Chico's FAS Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

