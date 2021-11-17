Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.31 Million Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of LTC Properties worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 99,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of LTC opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.94. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

