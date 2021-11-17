Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,083 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of NBT Bancorp worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 152,115 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 250.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 61,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after buying an additional 29,870 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

