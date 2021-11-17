Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.50 Million Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 853,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 683,111 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,699,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 327,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 285,579 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,424,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 268,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 151,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.73 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBBN shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

