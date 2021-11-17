Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NUE. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.42.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $111.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.