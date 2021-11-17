Nuance Communications (NUAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

