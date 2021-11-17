Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.930-$4.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.67 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.900-$1.000 EPS.

NUS opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.09.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUS. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.83.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

