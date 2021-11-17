Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $631.90 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.930-$4.030 EPS.

NUS traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,746. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.83.

In related news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

