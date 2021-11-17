NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NRG stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.31. 72,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.69.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth $264,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth $985,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NRG Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 40,663 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

