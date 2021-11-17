NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Set at C$15.00 by Cormark

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) has been given a C$15.00 price objective by Cormark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWH.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.56.

NWH.UN stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.54. The company had a trading volume of 292,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.39. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.00 and a 52 week high of C$13.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.13. The stock has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

